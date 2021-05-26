23-year-old Lincoln woman missing under suspicious circumstances, police say

Lincoln police are asking for help finding a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week under suspicious circumstances.

Officer Erin Spilker said Carly Schaaf's mother reported her missing May 19, saying she hadn't been heard from since the morning of May 17.

Her family says she was seen in the 2000 block of Worthington Avenue, about five blocks north of the home on Worthington, near Bryan West, where Schaaf lives with her parents.

Investigators have been conducting multiple interviews, examining digital evidence and attempting to determine where she may be, Spilker said.

"At this point in the investigation, investigators have determined that Carly has gone missing under suspicious circumstances," she said. "We need your help to find Carly."

Police have set up a tip line, 402-441-9903, for anyone with information about her whereabouts or sightings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spilker said she is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was last dyed black and a lotus flower tattoo on her forearm.

In a Facebook post, her aunt, Amee Tontegode, said: "We just want Carly back home safe. We are beyond worried!!!!!"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.