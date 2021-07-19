 Skip to main content
23-year-old Lincoln man gets federal time for stop that turned up pure meth
23-year-old Lincoln man gets federal time for stop that turned up pure meth

A 23-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being caught with about 3 ounces of meth.

Alexi Rafael Puente pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him Friday to the prison time, plus five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said on Dec. 6, 2019, Lincoln Police officers stopped Puente for a traffic violation and he gave them permission to search his car. Initially, they found traces of methamphetamine and marijuana in the car. Then, a search of Puente's passenger's purse turned up two baggies containing a total of at least 84 grams, about 3 ounces, of pure meth.

Sharp said Puente told officers it all belonged to him. His passenger said Puente gave it to her to hide when he realized he was about to be stopped.

The case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

