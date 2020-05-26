23-year-old Lincoln man accused of assaulting officer in Havelock

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police arrested a 23-year-old Lincoln man early Sunday after being called to 72nd Street and Havelock Avenue about a man yelling and screaming, and possibly under the influence.

Officer Erin Spilker said when officers arrived just after 5 a.m., they found Denzel Angeles running into the street. When they approached him, concerned for his safety, Angeles began swinging his fists at them and squaring up with them to fight, she said.

She said Angeles struck one of the officers in the chest. The officer used a Taser on Angeles, but he continued to fight with the officer on the ground.

Spilker said Angeles kicked the officer in the knee, then, while being put in the back of the cruiser, kicked him in the stomach.

The officer sustained scrapes on his legs from the struggle.

They arrested Angeles on suspicion of assault on an officer. He was checked out at a Lincoln hospital due to the Taser exposure and then taken to the jail.

Spilker said police believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in the incident.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

