23-year-old arrested in connection to November stabbing in Lincoln

Police arrested a 23-year-old Lincoln man suspected in a stabbing that left a 31-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and in critical condition.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said police had been looking for Kendrick Vincent since the Nov. 1 stabbing outside a house on Worthington Avenue, near 19th and South streets.

After neighbors called 911 just after 1 p.m., officers found a man with stab wounds to his chest, legs and right arm.

The victim, who knew his attacker, was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

On Thursday, police arrested Vincent on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as well as an unrelated warrant, theft and burglary charges.

