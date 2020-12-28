23-year-old arrested in connection to November stabbing in Lincoln

Police arrested a 23-year-old Lincoln man suspected in a stabbing that left a 31-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and in critical condition.
Sgt. Chris Vigil said police had been looking for Kendrick Vincent since the Nov. 1 stabbing outside a house on Worthington Avenue, near 19th and South streets.
After neighbors called 911 just after 1 p.m., officers found a man with stab wounds to his chest, legs and right arm.
The victim, who knew his attacker, was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
On Thursday, police arrested Vincent on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as well as an unrelated warrant, theft and burglary charges.
Five odd crime stories: Fight over dad's ashes
A fight over ashes leading up to an explosion was definitely a new one for Lincoln.
Five odd crime stories: Dropping into the prison
People try to get contraband into prison in all kinds of ways, but via drone was a first here.
Five odd crime stories: Profiting off teen daughter
A sad one and hard to imagine, a dad accused of selling nude videos of his teen daughter.
Five odd crime stories: Need bond money
A bad idea for multiple reasons.
Five odd crime stories: Former weatherman's threat
So much happening in this one. Just bizarre.