 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
22-year-old penitentiary inmate dies in Lincoln hospital, corrections department says
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

22-year-old penitentiary inmate dies in Lincoln hospital, corrections department says

  • 0

Xavier Valentine, a Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate who was serving a 10- to 30-year sentence, died at a Lincoln hospital Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

He was 22 years old.

Valentine's sentence stemmed from Douglas County charges that included second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. His sentence started in June 2018. 

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Valentine had been undergoing treatment for a long-term medical condition, according to the department.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation into Valentine's death.

Health department raises risk dial as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Lincoln
33 Nebraska inmates placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Grand jury reviews recent deaths at prison, county jail
Prisons logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News