22-year-old penitentiary inmate dies in Lincoln hospital, corrections department says

Xavier Valentine, a Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate who was serving a 10- to 30-year sentence, died at a Lincoln hospital Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

He was 22 years old.

Valentine's sentence stemmed from Douglas County charges that included second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. His sentence started in June 2018.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Valentine had been undergoing treatment for a long-term medical condition, according to the department.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation into Valentine's death.

