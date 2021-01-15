22-year-old man pleads no contest to hate crime for South Street Temple vandalism

A 22-year-old Lincoln man accused of a hate crime for spray-painting swastikas and racial epithets on a Lincoln synagogue pleaded no contest Friday as part of a plea deal.

Noah Miller is set for sentencing next month on the criminal mischief charge, enhanced as a hate crime, and on a charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine for a separate incident.

He could get up to three years of imprisonment and face fines up to $11,000.

In exchange for Miller's pleas to the felonies, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a number of other open cases and not file two others, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tara Parapart said.

On Jan. 15, 2020, Lincoln police were called to the South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St., after members discovered swastikas painted on the front steps and wooden front door of the synagogue, along with slurs.

Parapart said a door had to be replaced at a cost of $2,333.

She said the temple had video of the vandalism, which had happened two days earlier. It led to Miller's arrest about a month later.

