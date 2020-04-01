22-year-old Lincoln woman faces felony charge in connection to stabbing

A 22-year-old Lincoln woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the stomach earlier this month.

A warrant went out for Aliyana Hamilton's arrest two weeks ago when prosecutors charged her with second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Lincoln police said then that they went to Bryan West Campus shortly before 4:30 p.m. March 3 after a 39-year-old woman went there to be treated for a stab wound to her abdomen.

The injured woman told police a woman whom she had let stay at her home was responsible.

The victim told police she tried to calm down her guest when she started getting loud and excited that afternoon. That’s when, the victim said, the woman she knew only as "Ali" grabbed a steak knife, held it to her neck and told her she was going to cut her throat, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the victim shoved her away, the woman stabbed her once in the abdomen. Then, the victim grabbed a golf club and chased her away.

Police said the knife was left behind.

Hamilton is a convicted felon for a second-degree assault in Fillmore County and can't legally possess a knife.