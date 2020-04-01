You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
22-year-old Lincoln woman faces felony charge in connection to stabbing
View Comments
editor's pick

22-year-old Lincoln woman faces felony charge in connection to stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}

A 22-year-old Lincoln woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the stomach earlier this month.

A warrant went out for Aliyana Hamilton's arrest two weeks ago when prosecutors charged her with second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. 

Lincoln police said then that they went to Bryan West Campus shortly before 4:30 p.m. March 3 after a 39-year-old woman went there to be treated for a stab wound to her abdomen. 

The injured woman told police a woman whom she had let stay at her home was responsible. 

Aliyana Hamilton

Aliyana Hamilton

The victim told police she tried to calm down her guest when she started getting loud and excited that afternoon. That’s when, the victim said, the woman she knew only as "Ali" grabbed a steak knife, held it to her neck and told her she was going to cut her throat, police said.

When the victim shoved her away, the woman stabbed her once in the abdomen. Then, the victim grabbed a golf club and chased her away.

Inmate, ex-teacher who went to prison for sex assault, dies at hospital

Police said the knife was left behind.

Hamilton is a convicted felon for a second-degree assault in Fillmore County and can't legally possess a knife.

Arraignment continued for ex-Husker accused of rape
Jefferson County sheriff's deputies take 3 dogs, 16 chickens, 4 ducks from Harbine man's home

Today's jail mugshots

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News