22-year-old ambushed, robbed of bike in north Lincoln, police say

A 22-year-old man was ambushed as he neared his north Lincoln apartment Wednesday night and robbed of his motorized bicycle in an apparently random robbery, according to police.

The 22-year-old was riding the gas-powered bike near 33rd Street and Folkways Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black, four-door sedan pulled beside him and the driver, a woman, started talking to him, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

As the man tried to make out what the woman was saying, a male in his teens jumped from the car and struck the cyclist with a metal pole, knocking him from the bike, Kocian said.

The unidentified teen then mounted the bike, worth $300, and fled west on Folkways Boulevard, Kocian said.

The 22-year-old wasn't seriously injured in the robbery, Kocian said. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

