A 21-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to identity theft for student loan fraud.

Lacie Brown, of Sutherland, will face up to a year in prison at her sentencing in May as part of a plea agreement, which includes the dismissal of two other counts.

She was indicted in October.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said on July 21, 2021, a victim reported to University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police that two student loans were disbursed and a third attempted with him as a co-signer, which he was unaware of at the time of the application and co-signing.

He told police he was contacted by student loan lender Sallie Mae after a third loan attempt was denied, and he was completely unaware of the first two that were for $27,396.68 and $22,180.21.

On each loan application he was marked down as the co-signer and Brown as the primary signer.

Through the subsequent investigation, investigators learned Brown had used the victim's Social Security number and date of birth on the private student loan applications listing him as a co-signer, then created a login on his behalf and signed on his behalf as well.

The loans were taken out in August 2020 and January 2021. Brown was a student at UNL at the time.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023