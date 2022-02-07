21-year-old woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man in leg

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning after a witness said she stabbed a 21-year-old man in the leg with a knife, Lincoln police said.
The incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. in a house on the 3000 block of Dudley Street, Capt. Ryan Dale said.
A woman called police to say Autumn Hoskins had stabbed the woman's boyfriend. Hoskins left before officers arrived but was located shortly after in a parked car and was arrested, police said.
The victim, who had also left the home, required medical attention, but the injury was not life-threatening.
Hoskins was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Photos: City Council considers ordinance to protect against discrimination
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird speaks in favor of a proposed resolution to expand the city's protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity during a Lincoln City Council meeting on Monday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Milow Winslow speaks in favor of a proposed resolution to expand the city's protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity during a Lincoln City Council meeting on Monday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council Chair James Michael Bowers speaks during a meeting on Monday. The council was considering a resolution to expand the city's protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lynn Brennan speaks against a proposed resolution to expand the city's protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity during a Lincoln City Council meeting on Monday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Andrew Watson speaks against a proposed resolution to expand the city's protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity during a Lincoln City Council meeting on Monday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council members Sändra Washington (from left), Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers react during a City Council meeting Monday, where the council considered an ordinance introduced by Washington to expand the city's protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Councilwoman Sändra Washington speaks during Monday's council meeting on her proposed resolution to expand the city's protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward speaks during a council meeting Monday when a proposed resolution to expand the city's protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity was considered.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Councilman Bennie Shobe talks with Laurie Lewis during a break from the public comment session at Monday's council meeting. More than 40 people testified on the so-called fairness ordinance, which would expand the city's protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Moni Usasz speaks Monday at the Lincoln City Council meeting in favor of a proposed resolution to expand the city's protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
