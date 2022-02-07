21-year-old woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man in leg

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning after a witness said she stabbed a 21-year-old man in the leg with a knife, Lincoln police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. in a house on the 3000 block of Dudley Street, Capt. Ryan Dale said.

A woman called police to say Autumn Hoskins had stabbed the woman's boyfriend. Hoskins left before officers arrived but was located shortly after in a parked car and was arrested, police said.

The victim, who had also left the home, required medical attention, but the injury was not life-threatening.

Hoskins was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

