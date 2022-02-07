 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
21-year-old woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man in leg

  • Updated
A 21-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning after a witness said she stabbed a 21-year-old man in the leg with a knife, Lincoln police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. in a house on the 3000 block of Dudley Street, Capt. Ryan Dale said.

A woman called police to say Autumn Hoskins had stabbed the woman's boyfriend. Hoskins left before officers arrived but was located shortly after in a parked car and was arrested, police said.

The victim, who had also left the home, required medical attention, but the injury was not life-threatening.

Hoskins was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. 

Two hospitalized after stabbing in Lincoln leads police to hanging man
Lincoln woman wielded knife, threatened to kill ex's new girlfriend, police say
Judge moves trial for teen accused of LPD officer's killing
Autumn Hoskins

 Courtesy photo
Husker News