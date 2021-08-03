21-year-old who allegedly fired shot inside his Lincoln home arrested, police say

Lincoln police got called to a home in the 1500 block of D Street on a report of gunshots at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Officer Erin Spilker said when officers arrived a 21-year-old man came outside to talk to them and kept reaching for his pants pocket, where they saw a handgun.

She said they were able to get the gun and noticed that a round was missing from the magazine. They searched the home for potential victims and found a matching shell casing and minor damage to drywall in the hallway consistent with being shot.

Police arrested the 21-year-old Lincoln man for carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

