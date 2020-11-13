 Skip to main content
21-year-old UNL student died in accidental shooting, police say
21-year-old UNL student died in accidental shooting, police say

Police say a 21-year-old Lincoln man died in an accidental shooting at his apartment Wednesday night.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz identified the victim as Ivan Messersmith.

Police went to his apartment in the 700 block of Lakeside Drive at 10:45 p.m. after his girlfriend found him unconscious and not breathing. Bonkiewicz said he died of a gunshot wound to his head from a Glock 17 handgun.

Police believe that while filming a video Messersmith was manipulating the handgun and accidentally shot himself.

Messersmith was a freshman civil engineering major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was from Grand Island.

