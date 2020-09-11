21-year-old Lincoln woman arrested in connection to assault on officer, damage to cruiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old allegedly kicked a correctional officer in the knee at the jail and a police cruiser's window off its track during her arrest.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it happened early Sunday after police were called about Taurrencia Ellis assaulting a 36-year-old Lincoln man and trying to break windows in his car.

He said the man had a cut on his face from where she punched him twice. While police were arresting Ellis, Bonkiewicz said she twice pulled her hand from the handcuffs, then resisted efforts to get her in a cruiser.

Once inside, he said, Ellis kicked at the officer to try to keep her from closing the cruiser door, then kicked the window off its track, damaging the seal around the passenger side window. Bonkiewicz said at the jail she kicked a correctional officer in the knee, injuring the officer.

Ellis was booked into jail on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer. Police also cited her on suspicion of destruction of city property and resisting arrest. She was booked but not charged with domestic assault.

