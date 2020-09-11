 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
21-year-old Lincoln woman arrested in connection to assault on officer, damage to cruiser
View Comments
editor's pick

21-year-old Lincoln woman arrested in connection to assault on officer, damage to cruiser

{{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old allegedly kicked a correctional officer in the knee at the jail and a police cruiser's window off its track during her arrest.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it happened early Sunday after police were called about Taurrencia Ellis assaulting a 36-year-old Lincoln man and trying to break windows in his car.

He said the man had a cut on his face from where she punched him twice. While police were arresting Ellis, Bonkiewicz said she twice pulled her hand from the handcuffs, then resisted efforts to get her in a cruiser.

Police release details about Investigator Mario Herrera's funeral, set for Saturday

Once inside, he said, Ellis kicked at the officer to try to keep her from closing the cruiser door, then kicked the window off its track, damaging the seal around the passenger side window. Bonkiewicz said at the jail she kicked a correctional officer in the knee, injuring the officer.

Ellis was booked into jail on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer. Police also cited her on suspicion of destruction of city property and resisting arrest. She was booked but not charged with domestic assault.

Corrections staff and police arrest missing inmate in Omaha
Madsen's GM follows through on pledge to sue over health directive
Patrol: Nebraska motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor
Taurrencia Ellis

Taurrencia Ellis

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News