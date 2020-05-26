21-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years for meth conspiracy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 21-year-old Lincoln man who got out of prison in 2018 and started selling drugs has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

William Wade pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced him Friday to the prison time, plus five years of supervised release.

In a news release, United States Attorney Joe Kelly said, after getting out of prison in June 2018, Wade began distributing dealer amounts of methamphetamine to a number of people in Lincoln over the course of the next year.

At least six cooperating witnesses provided details about buying or receiving meth from Wade in 2018 and 2019.

On June 25, 2019, a confidential informant working with Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force investigators bought 51 grams of pure methamphetamine from Wade.

