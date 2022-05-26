21-year-old Lincoln man sentenced for his part in robbery plot that resulted in friend's killing

A district judge has sentenced a 21-year-old Lincoln man to probation for his part in a failed plot to rob a drug dealer in 2019 that resulted in his friend being shot and killed by another drug dealer who lived nearby.

Karrar Al-Mansuri pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

Last month, on the stand at Majdal Elias' trial for the murder of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat, Al-Mansuri admitted he'd been part of a plan to rob another Lincoln man who lived at The Links apartment complex of marijuana and money on the night of Sept. 29, 2019.

Al-Mansari went to the apartment of the would-be victim, on the east side of the apartment complex. (Elias lived on the west side). Four others, including Al-Burkat, followed in a Chevy Malibu, then left and came back a half-hour later or so to rob the dealer at gunpoint.

But the driver missed his turn.

Prosecutors said Elias, who admittedly sold marijuana he brought back from Colorado, spotted a suspicious-looking car driving through his apartment complex and thought they were there to rob him.

They said he followed, pulled alongside the car, pointed a pistol and yelled something like "you're busted." Then, he shot at the car, hitting Al-Burkat.

At trial, Elias said it wasn't him. He just lived nearby.

But the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and three weapons charges last month. Last week, Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sentenced him to 90 to 140 years in prison.

On Thursday, Al-Mansuri said he's made a lot of mistakes. But he's matured.

"I lost somebody dear to me," he said. "But I just really hope the court can consider the progress that I have made."

His attorney, Kurt Leffler, called the circumstances that brought them there fell under the law of unintended consequences.

"The issue is what has he done since then," he said, arguing for probation.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said there's no question, Ali Al-Burkat wouldn't have been there that night if not for Al-Mansuri. But Al-Mansuri came forward soon after lying to police to tell them what really happened. And he's been working hard and doing the right things since.

In the end, Maret told Al-Mansuri that living a better life is how he "could help to not have Mr. Al-Burkat's life and what happened that night be the end of your story or his."

And she sentenced him to five years of probation.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.