21-year-old Lincoln man reports being robbed at gunpoint while walking

A 21-year-old Lincoln man says he was the victim of a street robbery while walking home in the Clinton neighborhood Tuesday night shortly before 9.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went to the 2200 block of Sheldon Street, just south of Holdrege Street, on a report of a robbery.
The victim said he was walking with two friends when a car began following them. When they got home, five or six cars blocked the street and three men approached. Bonkiewicz said a verbal altercation ensued.
One of the men knocked the victim’s hat off and pulled a handgun on him, demanding he take everything from his pockets, police said.
They left with his iPhone.
Bonkiewicz said officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence and are trying to identify the suspects and motive for the robbery.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Last, First Name: ROSE, JOSEPH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/11/1980 Booking Time: 05/12/2020 / 14:09:30 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFT-3RD/SUBS OFF-$200/LESS (F) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Last, First Name: KUZELKA, BREANNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/17/2000 Booking Time: 05/12/2020 / 13:11:08 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Last, First Name: SHANNON, HUNTER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/11/1996 Booking Time: 05/12/2020 / 10:11:18 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (M1) POSS MARIJUANA (MORE 1 OZ,LESS 1 LB) (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Last, First Name: ROAN, AMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/25/1979 Booking Time: 05/12/2020 / 09:44:27 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) PROB REV/SENT COU (M) PROB REV/SENT COU (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) PROB REV/SENT COU (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Last, First Name: SURROUNDED, KAYLA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 03/18/1992 Booking Time: 05/11/2020 / 21:18:49 Charges:
FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Last, First Name: LITTLE, GREGORY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/13/1991 Booking Time: 05/11/2020 / 18:58:52 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, DAMON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/25/1996 Booking Time: 05/11/2020 / 17:22:06 Charges:
STRANGULATION (F3A) FALSE IMPRISONMENT, 1ST DEGREE (F3A) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Last, First Name: CHANDLER, BRENT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/06/1978 Booking Time: 05/11/2020 / 13:42:24 Charges:
STRANGULATION (F3A) STRANGULATION (F3A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) STRANGULATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-13-2020
Last, First Name: DIETRICH, DALTON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/27/2000 Booking Time: 05/11/2020 / 11:09:43 Charges:
SEXUAL ASSAULT, 1ST DEGREE (F2)
