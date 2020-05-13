21-year-old Lincoln man reports being robbed at gunpoint while walking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 21-year-old Lincoln man says he was the victim of a street robbery while walking home in the Clinton neighborhood Tuesday night shortly before 9.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police went to the 2200 block of Sheldon Street, just south of Holdrege Street, on a report of a robbery.

The victim said he was walking with two friends when a car began following them. When they got home, five or six cars blocked the street and three men approached. Bonkiewicz said a verbal altercation ensued.

One of the men knocked the victim’s hat off and pulled a handgun on him, demanding he take everything from his pockets, police said.

They left with his iPhone.

Bonkiewicz said officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence and are trying to identify the suspects and motive for the robbery.

