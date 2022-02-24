21-year-old Lincoln dad gets 14-20 years for punching 3-month-old

A 21-year-old Lincoln man received prison time Thursday for punching his 3-month-old daughter in the face twice, frustrated that she wouldn't stop crying.

Malcom Lofton pleaded no contest to felony child abuse causing serious injuries.

On Jan. 14, 2021, staff at a Lincoln hospital alerted police of potential child abuse after the girl's mother brought her in with a head injury.

She told investigators she returned home to find her daughter injured after she was left in the care of her father, Lofton.

The baby was admitted for injuries to her face and head, which included bleeding on the brain.

In a police interview, Lofton admitted he was frustrated that she wouldn't stop crying, picked her up and shook her. When she kept crying, his anger grew and he punched her twice in the face as she laid in her crib, according to court records.

Police arrested Lofton, and he's been in jail since.

Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sentenced him Thursday to 14 to 20 years in prison.

