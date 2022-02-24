 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

21-year-old Lincoln dad gets 14-20 years for punching 3-month-old

  • 0

A 21-year-old Lincoln man received prison time Thursday for punching his 3-month-old daughter in the face twice, frustrated that she wouldn't stop crying. 

Malcom Lofton pleaded no contest to felony child abuse causing serious injuries.

Malcom Lofton

Malcom Lofton

On Jan. 14, 2021, staff at a Lincoln hospital alerted police of potential child abuse after the girl's mother brought her in with a head injury.

She told investigators she returned home to find her daughter injured after she was left in the care of her father, Lofton.

The baby was admitted for injuries to her face and head, which included bleeding on the brain.

In a police interview, Lofton admitted he was frustrated that she wouldn't stop crying, picked her up and shook her. When she kept crying, his anger grew and he punched her twice in the face as she laid in her crib, according to court records.

Police arrested Lofton, and he's been in jail since.

People are also reading…

Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sentenced him Thursday to 14 to 20 years in prison. 

Bill aims to block Nebraska students from accessing obscene materials
Corporal accused of smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary, court records show
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What you can do to help the people of Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News