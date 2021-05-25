21-year-old goes to prison for home invasion that left Lincoln woman and his brother dead

A 21-year-old Omaha man who had a role in a home invasion in 2019 that ended in gunfire and left his brother and the Lincoln woman they were robbing dead was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 50 years in prison.
Charles "Chuck" Gresham III was a 19-year-old hanging out with men who had done prison time, his attorney, Sandy Pollack, told Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong.
Pollack said the men knew there were drugs at the house near 27th and South streets, and his older brother, Martae Green, got involved, and the plan started rolling.
And Gresham got caught up in it, Pollack said.
"What happened inside was totally unfortunate, of course," he said. "Now there are kids without parents."
But Gresham didn't pull the trigger.
Prosecutors said early July 24, 2019, Gresham and Green kicked in the door to Audrea Craig's house at 2046 S. 26th St., where she and her five children lived, to rob her of drugs and money.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jim Rocke said both men were armed. Gresham held a gun to a man's head in a second-floor bedroom when Craig fired a single shot from her Ruger 9 mm, hitting Green in the groin.
Then, her gun malfunctioned, and Green fired back seven rounds, hitting Craig at least twice in the chest, Rocke said.
The men wanted the marijuana and cash Craig kept in the closet, Rocke said.
Soon after, Gresham, Sylvester LeBlanc and Jesse Foster were seen on video dropping off Green outside a nearby hospital, where he died.
Craig, 34, died of her wounds, too.
Gresham originally had faced two first-degree murder charges and a gun charge, but as part of a deal, he pleaded no contest to attempted robbery, use of a firearm and manslaughter, an unintentional killing during the commission of a crime.
In court Tuesday, he stood up and apologized for the loss.
"I know my family's hurting, and I know her (Craig's) family's hurting, too," Gresham said, adding that he's sorry.
In the end, Strong said, when you break into someone's home in the middle of the night with guns to steal drugs and money, you have to accept the consequences of your actions.
"This was a crime of violence motivated solely by greed," she said.
With a mandatory minimum, Gresham will have to serve 20 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.
On Tuesday, Strong also sentenced Foster, 23, who pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit robbery, to 24 to 28 years in prison.
And she sentenced LeBlanc, 27, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, to 12 to 18 years in prison. He was said to be the least culpable of the group.
Rubin Thomas, 30, the man who planned the robbery, is set for sentencing next month. He pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.
Getting away with murder: Nebraska cold cases
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger.