21-year-old goes to prison for home invasion that left Lincoln woman and his brother dead
  • Updated
A 21-year-old Omaha man who had a role in a home invasion in 2019 that ended in gunfire and left his brother and the Lincoln woman they were robbing dead was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 50 years in prison.

Charles "Chuck" Gresham III was a 19-year-old hanging out with men who had done prison time, his attorney, Sandy Pollack, told Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong. 

Pollack said the men knew there were drugs at the house near 27th and South streets, and his older brother, Martae Green, got involved, and the plan started rolling.

And Gresham got caught up in it, Pollack said.

"What happened inside was totally unfortunate, of course," he said. "Now there are kids without parents."

But Gresham didn't pull the trigger.

Charles Gresham

Charles E. Gresham III

Prosecutors said early July 24, 2019, Gresham and Green kicked in the door to Audrea Craig's house at 2046 S. 26th St., where she and her five children lived, to rob her of drugs and money.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jim Rocke said both men were armed. Gresham held a gun to a man's head in a second-floor bedroom when Craig fired a single shot from her Ruger 9 mm, hitting Green in the groin.

Then, her gun malfunctioned, and Green fired back seven rounds, hitting Craig at least twice in the chest, Rocke said.

The men wanted the marijuana and cash Craig kept in the closet, Rocke said.

Sylvester LeBlanc

Sylvester LeBlanc
Jesse T. Foster

Foster

Soon after, Gresham, Sylvester LeBlanc and Jesse Foster were seen on video dropping off Green outside a nearby hospital, where he died. 

Craig, 34, died of her wounds, too.

Gresham originally had faced two first-degree murder charges and a gun charge, but as part of a deal, he pleaded no contest to attempted robbery, use of a firearm and manslaughter, an unintentional killing during the commission of a crime.

In court Tuesday, he stood up and apologized for the loss. 

"I know my family's hurting, and I know her (Craig's) family's hurting, too," Gresham said, adding that he's sorry. 

In the end, Strong said, when you break into someone's home in the middle of the night with guns to steal drugs and money, you have to accept the consequences of your actions.

Ex-Husker pleads no contest to false reporting

"This was a crime of violence motivated solely by greed," she said. 

With a mandatory minimum, Gresham will have to serve 20 years in prison before he's eligible for parole. 

On Tuesday, Strong also sentenced Foster, 23, who pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit robbery, to 24 to 28 years in prison.

And she sentenced LeBlanc, 27, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, to 12 to 18 years in prison. He was said to be the least culpable of the group.

Rubin Thomas, 30, the man who planned the robbery, is set for sentencing next month. He pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

