21-year-old goes to prison for home invasion that left Lincoln woman and his brother dead

The men wanted the marijuana and cash Craig kept in the closet, Rocke said.

Soon after, Gresham, Sylvester LeBlanc and Jesse Foster were seen on video dropping off Green outside a nearby hospital, where he died.

Craig, 34, died of her wounds, too.

Gresham originally had faced two first-degree murder charges and a gun charge, but as part of a deal, he pleaded no contest to attempted robbery, use of a firearm and manslaughter, an unintentional killing during the commission of a crime.

In court Tuesday, he stood up and apologized for the loss.

"I know my family's hurting, and I know her (Craig's) family's hurting, too," Gresham said, adding that he's sorry.

In the end, Strong said, when you break into someone's home in the middle of the night with guns to steal drugs and money, you have to accept the consequences of your actions.

"This was a crime of violence motivated solely by greed," she said.

With a mandatory minimum, Gresham will have to serve 20 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.