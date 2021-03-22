21-year-old caught Lincoln burglar in the act, trapped him until officers arrived, police say

Lincoln police say victims of three break-ins caught a burglar in the act early Saturday and cornered him until they arrived to arrest him.

It happened at downtown Lincoln apartments at 1320 P St. at 2 a.m.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 21-year-old man called 911 saying he had interrupted a burglar, armed with a knife, in his apartment and was able to trap him behind a door in the hallway. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Timothy Eulberg still holding a knife, she said.

They arrested him without incident on suspicion of three counts of burglary and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Spilker said police found two fixed-blade knives (one with a 5.5-inch blade and the other an 8-inch blade) behind the door and six more knives on Eulberg.

She said police also found an iPad belonging to the victim and other items discarded behind the door, as well as bags of clothes, kitchen items and electronics belonging to two other victims.

