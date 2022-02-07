21-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing man in leg

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning after a witness said she stabbed a 21-year-old man in the leg with a knife, Lincoln police said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of Dudley Street, LPD Capt. Ryan Dale said.

A witness reported the event to police. The suspect, Autumn Hoskins, fled the scene before officers arrived but was located shortly after, Dale said.

The victim required medical attention, but the injury was not life-threatening.

Hoskins was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. She was in custody Monday night.

