21-year-old arrested for allegedly stabbing man in leg

An 18-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested early Wednesday after she is alleged to have chased her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend with a steak knife, threatening to kill the woman, according to police.
"Without any justification, and without any legal authority to do so, one or more of the defendants ... refused to obey the court’s order committing Mr. Renner to DHHS care," attorney Dave Domina said in the lawsuit.
At the time of the crash, Anthony Earnest told investigators he didn't know what led his 2021 Chevrolet Camaro to cross the center line and crash into a Honda Pilot. Two people were hospitalized in the crash.
In court records, police say the girl told her middle school counselor what happened, which led to a forensic interview, where she said Schoonover drove her around town, buying them both shooters then groping her over her clothes.
Motorcyclist Austin Kinser, 18, remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday morning. Sgt. Chris Vigil said an investigation into the crash is ongoing, but that neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor.