$20K in medical equipment disappears from car parked in Lincoln
$20K in medical equipment disappears from car parked in Lincoln

Lincoln Police said medical equipment valued at $20,000 was taken from a car parked near Sixth and B streets this week. 

Items stolen include equipment to test and calibrate other medical equipment, including a patient simulator, safety simulator, infrared thermometer, pressure tester and more. The items belong to Bio Electronics.

Officers were called to the scene at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, when a 60-year-old man reported that the back hatch of his work vehicle was open and the items were gone. There were no signs of forced entry, and no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

