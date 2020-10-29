 Skip to main content
20-year-old pleads to manslaughter for home invasion that left Lincoln woman and his brother dead
20-year-old pleads to manslaughter for home invasion that left Lincoln woman and his brother dead

An Omaha man involved in a home invasion in Lincoln in 2019 that ended in gunfire and left his older brother and the drug dealer they were trying to rob dead entered no contest pleas to amended charges Thursday.

Charles Gresham III, 20, now will face up to 90 years in prison on manslaughter, attempted robbery and use of a firearm at his sentencing in February.

Charles Gresham

Charles E. Gresham III

Manslaughter is an unintentional killing during the commission of an unlawful act. In this case, robbery.

Prosecutors said Gresham and his older brother, Martae Green, kicked in the door to Audrea Craig's house at 2046 S. 26th St., both of them armed, to rob her of drugs and money early July 24, 2019.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jim Rocke said Gresham had held a gun to a man's head in Craig's second-floor bedroom when Craig fired a single shot from her Ruger 9mm, hitting Green in the groin.

Her gun malfunctioned, and Green fired back seven rounds, hitting her at least twice in the chest, Rocke said.

Gresham had been set for trial as early as next week on two counts of first-degree murder and gun charges. But Rocke said the state agreed to file the amended charges in exchange for his pleas.

He was the third man charged in the case to enter a plea.

Last week, Jesse T. Foster, 23, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit robbery, and Sylvester LeBlanc Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Both are set for sentencing in February.

A fourth person alleged to be part of the plan, Rubin Thomas, is set for trial in January on murder charges.

At Thursday's hearing, Rocke said a video view of Craig's front door showed two men going in, their faces covered by Halloween masks. One kicked in the door. They both had guns.

They were there less than a minute before video showed them running out after gunfire erupted in Craig's bedroom.

A witness told police he woke to a loud bang and screaming when two men with guns showed up in Craig's bedroom and one of them said, "Don't move, or I'll blow your head off."

They wanted the marijuana and cash she kept in the closet, Rocke said. There was a struggle and multiple gunshots.  

Soon after, Gresham, LeBlanc and Foster were on video dropping off Green outside a nearby hospital, where he died. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

