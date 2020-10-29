20-year-old pleads to manslaughter for home invasion that left Lincoln woman and his brother dead

An Omaha man involved in a home invasion in Lincoln in 2019 that ended in gunfire and left his older brother and the drug dealer they were trying to rob dead entered no contest pleas to amended charges Thursday.

Charles Gresham III, 20, now will face up to 90 years in prison on manslaughter, attempted robbery and use of a firearm at his sentencing in February.

Manslaughter is an unintentional killing during the commission of an unlawful act. In this case, robbery.

Prosecutors said Gresham and his older brother, Martae Green, kicked in the door to Audrea Craig's house at 2046 S. 26th St., both of them armed, to rob her of drugs and money early July 24, 2019.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jim Rocke said Gresham had held a gun to a man's head in Craig's second-floor bedroom when Craig fired a single shot from her Ruger 9mm, hitting Green in the groin.

Her gun malfunctioned, and Green fired back seven rounds, hitting her at least twice in the chest, Rocke said.

Gresham had been set for trial as early as next week on two counts of first-degree murder and gun charges. But Rocke said the state agreed to file the amended charges in exchange for his pleas.