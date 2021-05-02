20-year-old man killed in south Lincoln motorcycle crash

A 20-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in south Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pine Lake Road and 38th Street. LPD Capt. Tarvis Banks said the motorcyclist was heading west on Pine Lake Road when he collided with an SUV that was trying to turn onto 38th Street.
The motorcyclist, who hadn't been identified as of Sunday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Support Local Journalism
There were no other injuries.
Pine Lake Road was closed at the scene for several hours after the crash.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alex Lantz
Weekend editor
Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.