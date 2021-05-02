 Skip to main content
20-year-old man killed in south Lincoln motorcycle crash
20-year-old man killed in south Lincoln motorcycle crash

A 20-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in south Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pine Lake Road and 38th Street. LPD Capt. Tarvis Banks said the motorcyclist was heading west on Pine Lake Road when he collided with an SUV that was trying to turn onto 38th Street.

The motorcyclist, who hadn't been identified as of Sunday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Pine Lake Road was closed at the scene for several hours after the crash.

Crash logo 2020
