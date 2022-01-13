20-year-old Lincoln man who tried to rob strangers at knife-point gets prison time

A 20-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison Wednesday for grabbing a woman from behind and holding a knife to her neck in an attempted robbery of a mother and daughter in the Belmont neighborhood.

Jesse Requejo pleaded no contest to attempted robbery and possession of a deadly weapon for the incident Sept. 24, 2020.

In court records, Lincoln Police described the afternoon incident near 18th and Hartley streets. A woman and her mother had just gotten home, when the mother was grabbed from behind by a stranger as she reached the door.

He held a knife to her neck and said, "Give me the money." When she turned to look at him, he turned his attention to her daughter, who was getting out of her car.

They were able to call 911, and he ran.

Police found the kitchen knife in nearby bushes, and a police dog tracked Requejo to a nearby apartment building where he had been staying.

In court Wednesday, his attorney, DeAnn Stover, asked for probation so Requejo could get the treatment he needed to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again.