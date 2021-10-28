20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'

A 20-year-old who shot and killed his best friend last year went to prison for manslaughter Thursday.

"I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day," Zachariah Serna said first, in front of a crowd of supporters there for him and his victim, Gavin Hall, so big it forced a move to a larger courtroom.

Serna said he feels horrible about what happened and apologized to Hall's family "and all those affected."

In September, he pleaded no contest to manslaughter for causing the death of his roommate, a 20-year-old prison guard, at around 12:30 a.m. July 4, 2020.

Police initially said that at a small gathering at the home on South 40th Street just north of Van Dorn Street, some participants apparently "were playing around and a firearm was involved."

At the plea hearing, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Christopher Reid said Serna, Hall and another roommate all had been joking around, when Serna went to his bedroom and returned holding his shotgun.

Serna told police he thought the gun was unloaded but said it discharged as he and Hall tussled over it, both of their hands on the firearm.

Hall died almost instantly of a single gunshot wound to the head.