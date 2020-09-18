20-year-old Lincoln man sentenced for felony motor vehicle homicide

A 20-year-old Lincoln man convicted at a trial in July for causing the death of his friend in a crash last year has been sentenced to a year and a half of incarceration.
Marvin Rivas Villanueva already has served enough time to be released, taking into consideration credit for good time.
Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn sentenced him Friday afternoon. Villanueva faced a maximum sentence of three years.
"I think that all the parties would likely agree that this is a tragic accident that has killed one young man and severely harmed another young man's life," said Villanueva's attorney, Tim Noerrlinger.
Jared Williams, a 23-year-old back seat passenger, died from his injuries, and Villanueva and several others also were hurt March 29, 2019, when Villanueva lost control of his 2002 Mercedes-Benz. It fishtailed and spun into a GMC Yukon and a Honda CR-V stopped at the light on the opposite side of O Street near Gateway Mall.
Villanueva, who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a young child from El Salvador, is likely to be deported as a result of the conviction.
At trial, Noerrlinger asked the jury to find Villanueva guilty of misdemeanor — not felony — motor vehicle homicide, a distinction that may have allowed him to stay here.
Villanueva told police at a hospital after the accident he was going too fast and lost control. Noerrlinger argued the case lacked any deliberate, wanton, indifferent conduct or willful and intentional conduct, which would make it a felony.
On the other side, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said Villanueva had made the choice to act with indifference or wanton disregard for the safety of others.
It was a busy time of day and there was traffic. Yet Villanueva chose to speed at about 65 mph in the 40 mph zone along the street, which had been wet.
In the end, the jury found him guilty of the felony.
On Friday, Pruess said Villanueva's actions have devastated Williams' friends and family.
"He wasn't thinking about the safety of his passengers, the pedestrians in the area, witnesses or the drivers of the other vehicles that were impacted," she said. "As a result, a young man lost his life."
Colborn said he couldn't ignore the serious nature of the crime, including the loss of life and injury and the impact that it has on all of those affected by it.
