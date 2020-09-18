20-year-old Lincoln man sentenced for felony motor vehicle homicide

Villanueva told police at a hospital after the accident he was going too fast and lost control. Noerrlinger argued the case lacked any deliberate, wanton, indifferent conduct or willful and intentional conduct, which would make it a felony.

On the other side, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said Villanueva had made the choice to act with indifference or wanton disregard for the safety of others.

It was a busy time of day and there was traffic. Yet Villanueva chose to speed at about 65 mph in the 40 mph zone along the street, which had been wet.

In the end, the jury found him guilty of the felony.

On Friday, Pruess said Villanueva's actions have devastated Williams' friends and family.

"He wasn't thinking about the safety of his passengers, the pedestrians in the area, witnesses or the drivers of the other vehicles that were impacted," she said. "As a result, a young man lost his life."

Colborn said he couldn't ignore the serious nature of the crime, including the loss of life and injury and the impact that it has on all of those affected by it.