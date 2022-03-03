20-year-old Lincoln man posed as teen, sexually assaulted minors, court records allege

A 20-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with three felony sex crimes after he allegedly lied about his age while befriending, then sexually assaulting, two teenage girls in Nebraska, according to court records.

Emanuel Chavez was charged in late February with felony enticement and two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor after he allegedly communicated with three teens in the Lincoln and Omaha area between August and February, according to court filings.

In an affidavit for a search warrant, LPD Investigator Jacob McCord wrote that a 13-year-old girl told police that she and Chavez had previously electronically "dated" in the spring of 2021, when Chavez lived in Tennessee.

The girl said Chavez, who told her he was 18, messaged her in August and said he had moved to Lincoln. The girl disclosed that Chavez had picked her up from her house and sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions, filming it once, according to the affidavit.

A 14-year-old Lincoln girl told investigators that she had also met Chavez via social media, and that he had told her he was 16.

The girl said Chavez had met her parents sometime last fall before taking her to his apartment and sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit.

A third girl, 14, told police that Chavez had sent her sexually explicit photos on multiple occasions after he had told her he was 16.

Chavez was arrested Feb. 25 and taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where he is being held on a $200,000 percentage bond. He would have to pay $20,000 to be released.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.