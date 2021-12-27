 Skip to main content
20-year-old Lincoln man near death after crashing during pursuit, patrol says
Update

The story was updated Monday afternoon after Lincoln police said an earlier news release from the Nebraska State Patrol incorrectly said Gregory had died.

A 20-year-old Lincoln man who crashed while attempting to flee a traffic stop early Christmas morning is expected to die, authorities said Monday.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the incident started at about 12:50 a.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a Mercedes sedan with no license plates near 27th and Vine streets.

The driver, identified on Monday as Ahmad Gregory, sped away north on 27th Street, and the trooper initiated a pursuit, which headed east on Fair Street, then north on 32nd Street.

Gregory stopped the car near 32nd and Leighton Avenue, but as the trooper tried to make contact with him, the patrol said, he accelerated once more, turning south onto 31st and hitting a parked car.

Gregory wasn't wearing a seat belt. He was transported to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries, and was in a medically-preserved state Monday, Lincoln police said.

Lincoln police are investigating the pursuit and crash, and the case will be presented to a grand jury.

