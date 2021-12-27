20-year-old Lincoln man near death after crashing during pursuit, patrol says

A 20-year-old Lincoln man who crashed while attempting to flee a traffic stop early Christmas morning is expected to die, authorities said Monday.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the incident started at about 12:50 a.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a Mercedes sedan with no license plates near 27th and Vine streets.
The driver, identified on Monday as Ahmad Gregory, sped away north on 27th Street, and the trooper initiated a pursuit, which headed east on Fair Street, then north on 32nd Street.
Gregory stopped the car near 32nd and Leighton Avenue, but as the trooper tried to make contact with him, the patrol said, he accelerated once more, turning south onto 31st and hitting a parked car.
Gregory wasn't wearing a seat belt. He was transported to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries, and was in a medically-preserved state Monday, Lincoln police said.
Lincoln police are investigating the pursuit and crash, and the case will be presented to a grand jury.
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Empty office space in the Atrium building frames the Capitol. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for December
Model trains sit on their tracks on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Foley Sign Company. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
Lincoln Pius X's Jack Hastreiter (32) drives the ball past Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Bellevue West High School. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
Nebraska’s Bella Cravens (14) leaps to deny Indiana State's Tonysha Curry (24) a pass to teammate Mya Glanton (00) in the first half on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for December
Lincoln East's Jared Townsley (10) scores two around Kearney's Parker Wise (11) in the fourth quarter on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Lincoln East High School. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company dancer Grace Fry performs as the jester for Norwood Park Elementary School students in an abbreviated performance of "The Nutcracker" for the Backstage at the Ballet experience on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
An 80,000-pound tractor tanker crashes into a 62" concrete roadside barrier at 50 mph in a test of the barrier that is shorter and thinner than current standards on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Midwest Roadside Safety Facility. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
Wes Kembel (left) cleans up his home with the help from his friend Jordan Meals after a tornado passed through the day before on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
City workers remove a tree fallen on a car after a storm on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 13th and Pawnee Streets. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
Winds knocked over a hackberry tree in Antelope Park on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
The Downtown Lincoln Association decorated the area with Christmas-themed icons like these frosted trees on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, for the Lincoln North Pole attraction at Tower Square. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for December
Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace (10) drives to the basket against Papio South's Taylor Mauch (bottom right) and Eke Djibril (top right) on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Lincoln Southwest High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for December
Fourth grader Marquavious Irving writes down a math formula, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Kahoa Elementary School. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst (14) goes for a kill against Campbell in the first set during the first round of NCAA playoffs on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Devaney Sports Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
Charlie (10, left) and Will Simon (13) wave to Eric Fass from their car as they drive in the parade welcoming him home on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, on S. 26th Road. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
Cathy (left) and Mark Ebers pick a Christmas tree with Sam, their six-year-old Australian shepherd and cattle dog mix, from the few that remain unclaimed trees at Prior Pines on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Prior Pines. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
Lincoln Pius X's Joe Andreasen (left) grapples with Norris' Cooper Spaulding in 170-pound match on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, during the Lincoln Pius X Invitational. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for December
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26), Aly Batenhorst (14), Lexi Rodriguez (8) and Callie Schwarzenbach (25) greet the fans with a victory lap after defeating Florida State 3-0 on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, during the NCAA Second Round at Devaney Sports Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for December
Lincoln Stars' Michael Mastrodomenico (4) eludes Tri-City's Jeremy Wlimer (13) in the second period on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Ice Box. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
Brayden Burt (9) tees off from the ninth hole of the Scott Whitcomb Memorial Disc Golf Course as his father Kelsey watches on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Tierra Briarhurst Park. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
York's Shaylynn Wahl bowls against Ogallala in the third game during the Class B championship match of State Unified Bowling on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Sun Valley Lanes & Games. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for December
Workers and volunteers pull the Christmas tree into Capitol on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.