20-year-old Lincoln man killed in motorcycle-car crash outside Milford
20-year-old Lincoln man killed in motorcycle-car crash outside Milford

A 20-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a motorcycle crash just west of Milford on Wednesday night, the Seward County Sheriff's Office says.

Luke M. Anderson died at the scene along U.S. 6 just west of 266th Road, Sheriff Mike Vance said in a news release.

Deputies were called out on the crash just before 6 p.m.

Vance said the preliminary investigation showed that Anderson was headed west of Milford on a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with the rear of a Pontiac G6 on the shoulder.

Lincoln motorcyclist died of injuries from Nov. 14 crash in north Lincoln

The car was disabled at the time, and no one was in it.

Vance said Anderson was wearing a helmet and that alcohol was not believed to have been a factor. 

“You will be missed,” Zach Degarmo, Anderson’s uncle, posted on Facebook. “It wasn’t said enough, but I love you, Luke. Will miss your cheerful ways, bright smile and your enthusiasm to ride.”

Anderson’s family has organized a memorial motorcycle ride, weather permitting, for Sunday.

Luke Anderson family

Luke Anderson (far right) with his family, brother James and his girlfriend, Brittany, and niece Aspen, and his parents, Matt and Tammy Anderson.
