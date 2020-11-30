20-year-old Lincoln man killed in motorcycle-car crash outside Milford

A 20-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a motorcycle crash just west of Milford on Wednesday night, the Seward County Sheriff's Office says.

Luke M. Anderson died at the scene along U.S. 6 just west of 266th Road, Sheriff Mike Vance said in a news release.

Deputies were called out on the crash just before 6 p.m.

Vance said the preliminary investigation showed that Anderson was headed west of Milford on a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with the rear of a Pontiac G6 on the shoulder.

The car was disabled at the time, and no one was in it.

Vance said Anderson was wearing a helmet and that alcohol was not believed to have been a factor.

“You will be missed,” Zach Degarmo, Anderson’s uncle, posted on Facebook. “It wasn’t said enough, but I love you, Luke. Will miss your cheerful ways, bright smile and your enthusiasm to ride.”

Anderson’s family has organized a memorial motorcycle ride, weather permitting, for Sunday.

