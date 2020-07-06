20-year-old Lincoln man killed in July 4th shooting is identified

Lincoln police on Monday identified the 20-year-old Lincoln man killed in a fatal shooting early on the Fourth of July as Gavin Hall.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said officers arrested Hall's roommate, 18-year-old Zachariah Serna, on suspicion of manslaughter after finding Hall dead of a gunshot wound just after 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block on South 40th Street.
He said witnesses told police Serna and Hall had been bantering back and forth.
"During this encounter, Serna retrieved a shotgun from his bedroom and walked toward Hall," Bliemeister said.
He said Serna fired once, striking Hall in the head.
The police chief said crime scene technicians collected forensic and digital evidence at the home Saturday and there was an autopsy on Sunday in Omaha.
It wasn't yet clear if Serna meant to shoot Hall.
By Nebraska law, a person commits manslaughter if he or she kills another without malice upon a sudden quarrel or causes the death of another unintentionally while in the commission of an unlawful act.
Police initially said at a small gathering at the home some participants apparently "were playing around and a firearm was involved."
In an online fundraiser, Hall's family called it a tragic accident. Hall was a corporal for the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Serna identified himself as a member of the U.S. Army on social media.
The two went to Norris High School together, Hall graduating in 2018 and Serna a year later.
On Monday, Bliemeister said there were six people at the home at the time, four who lived there and two friends. He said investigators are talking to everyone, comparing their statements and looking at their cellphones.
"We really are working hard to determine what are the exact events that preceded the discharge of the shotgun in the residence. Until then, it would be amiss for us to speculate on exactly what the motive (was) or whether or not this was an accidental shooting," he said.
Asked if alcohol was a factor, Bliemeister said that was part of the search of the home by crime scene technicians and a part of the interviews "and will be something that we take into account as we go forward."
He called it an ongoing investigation and asked anyone with information that could help to call police or Crime Stoppers.
