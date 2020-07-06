20-year-old Lincoln man killed in July 4th shooting is identified

Serna identified himself as a member of the U.S. Army on social media.

The two went to Norris High School together, Hall graduating in 2018 and Serna a year later.

On Monday, Bliemeister said there were six people at the home at the time, four who lived there and two friends. He said investigators are talking to everyone, comparing their statements and looking at their cellphones.

"We really are working hard to determine what are the exact events that preceded the discharge of the shotgun in the residence. Until then, it would be amiss for us to speculate on exactly what the motive (was) or whether or not this was an accidental shooting," he said.

Asked if alcohol was a factor, Bliemeister said that was part of the search of the home by crime scene technicians and a part of the interviews "and will be something that we take into account as we go forward."

He called it an ongoing investigation and asked anyone with information that could help to call police or Crime Stoppers.

