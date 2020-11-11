 Skip to main content
20-year-old Lincoln man in jail for armed robbery now suspected in second robbery, police say
A 20-year-old Lincoln man arrested last month after an armed robbery at a southeast Lincoln gas station now is a suspect in a separate armed robbery about two weeks earlier, police say. 

Officer Erin Spilker said Earl Hayes III went to jail early Oct. 22 following an armed robbery at Prairie Lake convenience store, near South 84th Street and Nebraska 2.

Earl Hayes III

She said witnesses since have come forward after seeing video stills on Crime Stoppers from a robbery early Oct. 10 at the Kwik Shop near 27th and W streets.

Spilker said the clerk told police on Oct. 16 a man came in the store asking other employees about the robbery. When the clerk saw news about Hayes' arrest, she told police she believed it was the same person. 

In that robbery, a man in a mask came in the convenience store at about 2:30 a.m., pulled out a pistol and demanded money, leaving with a small amount of cash, $300 worth of cigarettes and two bottles of alcohol, according to the police report.

On Tuesday, police booked Hayes, who still was in jail on the earlier arrest, on suspicion of robbery and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for the Oct. 10 robbery.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

