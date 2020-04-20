20-year-old Lincoln man died in crash near Milford, sheriff says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old Lincoln man died in a crash early Sunday near Milford, the Seward County Sheriff's Office says.

Connor Brown was heading west on U.S. 6 on a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle when he veered off the road to the right and went through the ditch, according to a preliminary investigation.

Speed was believed to have been a factor.

The sheriff's office was sent out to the single-vehicle crash 4 miles west of town at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Brown was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

In a news release, the sheriff's office says alcohol is not believed to be a factor and that Brown was wearing a helmet.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.