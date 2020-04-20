You are the owner of this article.
20-year-old Lincoln man died in crash near Milford, sheriff says
20-year-old Lincoln man died in crash near Milford, sheriff says

A 20-year-old Lincoln man died in a crash early Sunday near Milford, the Seward County Sheriff's Office says.

Connor Brown was heading west on U.S. 6 on a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle when he veered off the road to the right and went through the ditch, according to a preliminary investigation.

Speed was believed to have been a factor.

The sheriff's office was sent out to the single-vehicle crash 4 miles west of town at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Brown was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

In a news release, the sheriff's office says alcohol is not believed to be a factor and that Brown was wearing a helmet.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

