20-year-old Lincoln man died after crashing during pursuit, patrol says

A 20-year-old Lincoln man who crashed while attempting to flee a traffic stop early Christmas morning has died, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

According to the patrol, the incident started around 12:50 a.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a Mercedes sedan with no license plates near 27th and Vine streets.

The driver, identified on Monday as Ahmad Gregory, sped away north on 27th Street, and the trooper initiated a pursuit, which headed east on Fair Street, then north on 32nd.

Gregory stopped the car near 32nd and Leighton Avenue, but as the trooper tried to make contact with him, the patrol said, he accelerated once more, turning south onto 31st and hitting a parked car.

Gregory wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol. He was transported to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries, and died on Sunday.

The Lincoln Police Department is investigated the pursuit and crash, and because the death occurred during a law enforcement action, the case will be presented to a grand jury.

