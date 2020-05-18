You are the owner of this article.
20-year-old Lincoln man accused of beating man with a metal object, cutting him with a knife
20-year-old Lincoln man accused of beating man with a metal object, cutting him with a knife

Police arrested a 20-year-old Lincoln man Sunday night after he allegedly beat a man with a metal, baton-like object and cut him with a knife in an argument over rent.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the Bethany neighborhood near 62nd Street and Walker Avenue just after 7 p.m. and arrived to find a 60-year-old man sitting on the curb, bleeding from his arms. 

She said officers learned he had gotten into an argument with the 55-year-old resident over water damage to the home and rent. The tenant's son, Jeremy Schwartz, interjected himself into the argument by striking the man with a metal object, Spilker said.

The victim told police Schwartz then got a knife from the kitchen and slashed him with it several times, leaving him with cuts to his arms as he tried to block the knife from hitting him.

Spilker said he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Schwartz was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

Jeremy Schwartz

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

