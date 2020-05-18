20-year-old Lincoln man accused of beating man with a metal object, cutting him with a knife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 20-year-old Lincoln man Sunday night after he allegedly beat a man with a metal, baton-like object and cut him with a knife in an argument over rent.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called to the Bethany neighborhood near 62nd Street and Walker Avenue just after 7 p.m. and arrived to find a 60-year-old man sitting on the curb, bleeding from his arms.

She said officers learned he had gotten into an argument with the 55-year-old resident over water damage to the home and rent. The tenant's son, Jeremy Schwartz, interjected himself into the argument by striking the man with a metal object, Spilker said.

The victim told police Schwartz then got a knife from the kitchen and slashed him with it several times, leaving him with cuts to his arms as he tried to block the knife from hitting him.

Spilker said he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Schwartz was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Today's jail mugshots

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.