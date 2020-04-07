You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
20-year-old Lincoln man accused of assaulting 2 officers, causing minor injuries
View Comments
editor's pick

20-year-old Lincoln man accused of assaulting 2 officers, causing minor injuries

{{featured_button_text}}

A disturbance call about a man and woman arguing in the parking lot of a south Lincoln apartment complex early Tuesday ended in the 20-year-old man's arrest, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said police arrived at the Colonial Heights Apartments, on 27th Street between Nebraska 2 and Old Cheney Road, just after 5 a.m. to find Gyavanni Hardesty banging on a car window, the woman inside.  

Gyavanni Hardesty

Gyavanni Hardesty

When police approached Hardesty, Spilker said, he started to walk away, then ran. As more officers arrived, they were able to stop him. But Spilker said Hardesty resisted arrest, kicking and spitting at officers.

She said two officers were left with minor injuries as result of the struggle. One had multiple cuts to his hands, and another had scrapes and pain from being kicked. 

They arrested Hardesty on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and disturbing the peace of the neighbors who initially called.

+1 
Police logo 2017

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News