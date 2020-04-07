20-year-old Lincoln man accused of assaulting 2 officers, causing minor injuries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A disturbance call about a man and woman arguing in the parking lot of a south Lincoln apartment complex early Tuesday ended in the 20-year-old man's arrest, police say.

Officer Erin Spilker said police arrived at the Colonial Heights Apartments, on 27th Street between Nebraska 2 and Old Cheney Road, just after 5 a.m. to find Gyavanni Hardesty banging on a car window, the woman inside.

When police approached Hardesty, Spilker said, he started to walk away, then ran. As more officers arrived, they were able to stop him. But Spilker said Hardesty resisted arrest, kicking and spitting at officers.

She said two officers were left with minor injuries as result of the struggle. One had multiple cuts to his hands, and another had scrapes and pain from being kicked.

They arrested Hardesty on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and disturbing the peace of the neighbors who initially called.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

