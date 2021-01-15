 Skip to main content
20-year-old Lincoln father arrested in child abuse involving 3-month-old girl
Police arrested a 20-year-old Lincoln man on suspicion of felony child abuse for allegedly causing serious injuries to his 3-month-old daughter.

Officer Erin Spilker said staff at a Lincoln hospital alerted police of a potential child abuse after the girl's mother brought her in with a head injury.

Malcom Lofton

She said the woman told investigators she returned home to find her daughter injured after she was left in the care of her father, Malcom Lofton.

The baby was admitted to the hospital for injuries to her face and head, which included bleeding on the brain, Spilker said.

Police interviewed Lofton on Thursday and came to believe he caused the girl's injuries and arrested him.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

