20-year-old inmate dies in Tecumseh state prison

A 20-year-old inmate died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute.

Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence for accessory to first degree assault and robbery in Douglas County. The cause of his death is unknown, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Serrano-Dominguez.png

Serrano-Dominguez

Serrano-Dominguez's sentence started March 2, 2021.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into his death, which is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

