20-year-old gets prison time for involvement in string of Lincoln smoke shop break-ins

A 20-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison in connection to a string of break-ins at smoke shops in February 2020.

Police arrested Tang Lian on June 10, 2020, for allegedly being a lookout during burglaries Feb. 6, 2020, at D&K Smoke Shop at 2441 N. 48th St., and Feb. 10, 2020, at Cloud 9 at 5022 Old Cheney Road.

Police said in each case glass was broken and vaping products stolen, $1,600 worth of them at D&K. The burglary at Cloud 9 involved an estimated $60,000 damage to display cases and products, they said.

Lian later pleaded no contest to aiding and abetting burglary. Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced him Thursday.

In response, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said: "Shop owners are understandably upset about being continually targeted over the past year and a half."

He said he would continue to work with Lincoln police to prosecute these and similar crimes, "recognizing the impact they have on businesses and the community."

