A 20-year-old Tennessee man has been sentenced to a year in jail for a 2021 road rage incident in southeast Lincoln that ended with a 68-year-old shot twice.

Tyler Foster had sought probation on the third-degree assault charge.

Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson instead gave him the max she could: a year in jail.

With credit for good time, he will have to serve roughly six months.

A week after his jury trial on two felonies (first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony) ended in a mistrial in December, Foster pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement at the request of Michael Herring, the victim.

Lincoln police said that at about 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2021, Herring was driving west on Boboli Lane, near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road, when he honked at Foster, who was in a parking spot, when it appeared Foster was going to pull out in front of him.

Foster flipped off Herring in response. Then, Herring stopped in the middle of the road and, according to witnesses, angrily approached Foster's Mazda and kicked the driver's side door, the prosecutor said.

Foster got out and fired twice, the first bullet striking Herring's clavicle, the second hitting him in his buttocks.

Foster maintained that he fired in self-defense after Herring charged at his car, kicking the door and injuring Foster's leg.

Herring said he walked up to Foster's car to talk about the inappropriate gesture when he saw the barrel of the gun and kicked the door to try to keep Foster from getting out.

Herring spent 16 days in the hospital, had two surgeries and said in December he continues to struggle with balance issues as a result of his injuries.

