20-year-old agrees to plea deal in road rage that ended with 68-year-old Lincoln man shot twice

  • Updated
5865 Boboli Lane shooting

Lincoln police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Residence Inn at 5865 Boboli Lane on Nov. 28, 2021.

 Journal Star file photo

A 20-year-old Tennessee man on Tuesday pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge for a road rage incident a year ago that ended with a 68-year-old shot twice.

A week earlier, Tyler Foster's jury trial on two felonies ended in a mistrial.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said he offered Foster the deal — reducing the charges from first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon — at the request of Michael Herring, the victim.

Tyler Foster

Foster

Foster maintained he fired at Herring in self defense.

Mathers said at about 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2021, Herring was driving west on Boboli Lane, near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road, when he honked at Foster, who was in a parking spot in a Mazda, when it appeared Foster was going to pull out in front of him.

When Foster flipped off Herring in response, Herring stopped in the middle of the road and, according to witnesses, angrily approached Foster's Mazda and kicked the driver's side door, the prosecutor said.

"At that point, the defendant immediately popped out of the vehicle and fired a semi-automatic handgun twice, both bullets striking Mr. Herring," Mathers said.

The first struck Herring's clavicle, the second his buttocks.

Foster admitted to the first officer on the scene and to an investigator later that he had fired the shots at Herring, a stranger, after Herring charged at his car, kicking the door and injuring Foster's leg.

In testimony last week, Herring described it differently. He said he walked up to the car to talk to Foster about the inappropriate gesture when he saw the barrel of the gun and kicked the door to try to keep Foster from getting out.

The two shots came in quick succession.

Herring spent 16 days in the hospital, had two surgeries and continues to struggle with balance issues as a result of his injuries.

At Tuesday's hearing, held by video conference with Foster in Chattanooga, Foster asked whether this was called a best-interest plea.

"It can be referred to as that," Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson. "Essentially you don't contest the fact that the state can prove this charge while you're not admitting that you have committed the offense."

Foster agreed to enter the plea.

He initially faced a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and up to 50 years on each charge. Now, he faces a year max.

Nelson set sentencing for May at the defense counsel's suggestion, giving Foster time to finish his senior year at college.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

