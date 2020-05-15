20-30 bystanders taunted officers, encouraged 3 people to resist arrest, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say a crowd of 20 to 30 bystanders taunted officers and encouraged three people resisting arrest in a hotel parking lot along Cornhusker Highway on Thursday night.
It started at 8:45 p.m. when investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found a Grand Prix that fled from a Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop two hours earlier.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the State Patrol ended the pursuit after the driver sped away at over 100 mph and began violating traffic signals near Coddington Avenue and West A Street.
Investigators found the Grand Prix in the parking lot at 5250 Cornhusker Highway and detained 30-year-old Trenton A. Ottens and 26-year-old Dymond W. Casillas.
Bonkiewicz said Ottens initially was cooperative, but after being placed in handcuffs began thrashing around and trying to headbutt and kick officers.
While officers tried to control Ottens, he said Casillas continued to approach them, trying to incite him to fight the officers.
At the same time, Ottens’ mother arrived and began interfering by inciting her son to continue to resist arrest and she approached the area where the fight was taking place, despite repeated orders from officers to back up, Bonkiewicz said.
When police decided to arrest her on a misdemeanor, she resisted, too, by wrestling away from officers and pinning her arms underneath her body so they couldn't handcuff her, he said.
Bonkiewicz said officers located half a gram of cocaine and $2,022 cash in Trenton Ottens’ pocket and marijuana in plain view in the car.
They got a search warrant for the room the couple had rented and found two 8-year-old girls, along with several pit bulls, nearly 39 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine residue and a .22 LR bolt-action rifle.
Police arrested Trenton Ottens on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, child abuse and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Casillas was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of government operations and child abuse.
Officers arrested Ottens' mother on suspicion of obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.
Today's jail mugshots
