20-30 bystanders taunted officers, encouraged 3 people to resist arrest, Lincoln police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say a crowd of 20 to 30 bystanders taunted officers and encouraged three people resisting arrest in a hotel parking lot along Cornhusker Highway on Thursday night.

It started at 8:45 p.m. when investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found a Grand Prix that fled from a Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop two hours earlier.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the State Patrol ended the pursuit after the driver sped away at over 100 mph and began violating traffic signals near Coddington Avenue and West A Street.

Investigators found the Grand Prix in the parking lot at 5250 Cornhusker Highway and detained 30-year-old Trenton A. Ottens and 26-year-old Dymond W. Casillas.

Bonkiewicz said Ottens initially was cooperative, but after being placed in handcuffs began thrashing around and trying to headbutt and kick officers.

While officers tried to control Ottens, he said Casillas continued to approach them, trying to incite him to fight the officers.

At the same time, Ottens’ mother arrived and began interfering by inciting her son to continue to resist arrest and she approached the area where the fight was taking place, despite repeated orders from officers to back up, Bonkiewicz said.