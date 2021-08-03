2 teens shot; witnesses report gunfire exchange in southeast Lincoln

Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man was shot in the face and an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and hip Monday night near Edgewood Cinema in southeast Lincoln.

A third teenager who had been with them in a black Mercedes was uninjured, Officer Erin Spilker said Tuesday.

Witnesses initially reported that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other, but Spilker said they still are working to determine what exactly led to the shooting at around 8 p.m.

Spilker said they believe the three men had met several people in a second vehicle before the shots were fired. The second vehicle was gone before police arrived to find the wounded 19-year-old man in the front passenger seat of the Mercedes and an injured 18-year-old lying nearby in the parking lot. Police rendered aid to them until Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers got there.

Both were taken to the hospital, where they remained in critical condition at last check, she said.

Two hours after the shooting, the Mercedes was parked, its lights still on, in an otherwise empty lot next to the Edgewood Cinema and not far from the Target at the shopping mall near 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

Spilker said police recovered firearms at the scene.