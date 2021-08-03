 Skip to main content
2 teens shot; witnesses report gunfire exchange in southeast Lincoln
2 teens shot; witnesses report gunfire exchange in southeast Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man was shot in the face and an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and hip Monday night near Edgewood Cinema in southeast Lincoln.

A third teenager who had been with them in a black Mercedes was uninjured, Officer Erin Spilker said Tuesday. 

Witnesses initially reported that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other, but Spilker said they still are working to determine what exactly led to the shooting at around 8 p.m. 

Spilker said they believe the three men had met several people in a second vehicle before the shots were fired. The second vehicle was gone before police arrived to find the wounded 19-year-old man in the front passenger seat of the Mercedes and an injured 18-year-old lying nearby in the parking lot. Police rendered aid to them until Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers got there. 

Both were taken to the hospital, where they remained in critical condition at last check, she said. 

Two hours after the shooting, the Mercedes was parked, its lights still on, in an otherwise empty lot next to the Edgewood Cinema and not far from the Target at the shopping mall near 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

Spilker said police recovered firearms at the scene. 

She said police hadn't yet been able to talk to the injured teenagers.

"There's still a lot of missing pieces in there that investigators are trying to work through and make connections to," Spilker said when asked if the shooting could be drug- or gang-related. "It's just so early on."

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.

Two critically injured in 'targeted' shooting in parking area at Edgewood Center
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of manslaughter for downtown shooting last year
Lincoln woman charged with felony assault in connection to slashing of 42-year-old man
Driver killed in crash at busy Omaha city intersection

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

