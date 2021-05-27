 Skip to main content
2 taken to the hospital after carbon monoxide exposure, LFR says
Two people were taken to a Lincoln hospital after being exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide Wednesday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called to 5831 Enterprise Drive, a three-story building of condos near North 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue, at about 1 p.m. and quickly discovered it was a CO poisoning situation.

She said two workers had been power-washing the garage below the building when the exhaust system malfunctioned and the fan failed to start.

Initial readings in parts of the building were as high as 500 parts per million, compared to 35 ppm that can set off home CO detectors.

Crist said the two were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and LFR evacuated the residents until the air levels returned to normal.

Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

