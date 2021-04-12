2 recent groping incidents reported on Lincoln trails, police say

Lincoln police are warning the city's trail users of two recent incidents of women being groped.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday a 25-year-old woman called police to the David Murdock Trail between Colfax and Seward avenues. She said while she was running on the bike path, a male possibly in his teens approached her and touched her buttocks.

She got away from him and called police.

Spilker said there was a similar incident March 27 at around 10 a.m. at a trail near 36th Street and Pine Lake Road. A 26-year-old woman called police after being touched on the buttocks while running by a young man described as in his teens.

Police canvassed the area looking for the young man but didn't find him.

Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information or aware of other similar incidents to contact police.

