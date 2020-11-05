2 people die in fiery crash on South 27th in Lincoln

Two people died in a fiery crash early Thursday after losing control on South 27th Street and crashing into a tree between Sewell Street and Park Avenue.

It happened just before 2 a.m.

Officer Erin Spilker said they weren't yet releasing the names or ages of the victims, pending notification of family.

She said two officers on the scene soon after the crash attempted to pull the occupants out of the 2017 Chrysler 300, but fire erupted and they were forced to retreat.

Spilker said neighbors who heard the collision came to help with garden hoses, and an LES employee driving by stopped with a fire extinguisher until Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived and quickly put out the fire.

But by then both of the occupants were dead, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spilker said the officers were treated for cuts to their hands during attempts to save them.

She said video in the area showed the car had been heading south on 27th at a high rate of speed when the driver apparently lost control.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 11 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.