2 names forwarded for consideration as next Lancaster County Juvenile Court Judge

A Judicial Nominating Commission met Tuesday and has forwarded two names on for Gov. Pete Ricketts' consideration as the next Lancaster County Juvenile Court judge: Michelle D. Sabata and David P. Thompson, both of Lincoln.
Sabata is with the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, and Thompson is a private attorney with Thompson Law LLC.
Four had submitted their names to be considered for the position.
The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Linda S. Porter.
