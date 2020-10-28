 Skip to main content
2 names forwarded for consideration as next Lancaster County Juvenile Court Judge
A Judicial Nominating Commission met Tuesday and has forwarded two names on for Gov. Pete Ricketts' consideration as the next Lancaster County Juvenile Court judge: Michelle D. Sabata and David P. Thompson, both of Lincoln.

Sabata is with the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, and Thompson is a private attorney with Thompson Law LLC.

Four had submitted their names to be considered for the position. 

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Linda S. Porter.

