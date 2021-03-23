2 men spotted unsuccessfully trying to break into ATM in Hickman, sheriff says

Two men were spotted early Tuesday trying to break into an ATM in Hickman.

But, in the end, they left without any money from it, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said they got a 911 call at 5:05 a.m. sending them to the ATM at 68th Street and Hickman Road owned by the First State Bank in Hickman. Two men were using a large truck with a chain to try to dislodge the ATM.

It was still there, though heavily damaged, when deputies arrived, Wagner said.

They quickly learned that the Ford pickup, which was left behind heavily damaged, had been stolen from a home just north of Hickman. The tow chain had snapped back and broke the windows of the truck.

