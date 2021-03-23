 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 men spotted unsuccessfully trying to break into ATM in Hickman, sheriff says
0 comments
editor's pick

2 men spotted unsuccessfully trying to break into ATM in Hickman, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two men were spotted early Tuesday trying to break into an ATM in Hickman.

But, in the end, they left without any money from it, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said they got a 911 call at 5:05 a.m. sending them to the ATM at 68th Street and Hickman Road owned by the First State Bank in Hickman. Two men were using a large truck with a chain to try to dislodge the ATM. 

It was still there, though heavily damaged, when deputies arrived, Wagner said. 

They quickly learned that the Ford pickup, which was left behind heavily damaged, had been stolen from a home just north of Hickman. The tow chain had snapped back and broke the windows of the truck. 

Lincoln man in fight Saturday night died of a broken neck, police say
Gray wolf kill confirmed in Nebraska Sandhills as animals expand range
No confirmed COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated Nebraskans

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Rio Grande Valley, migrant girl is found alone

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News