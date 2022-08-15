 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 men robbed of cash, cellphone outside central Lincoln apartment, police say

Two men are out $1,000 in cash and a cellphone after they were approached by two knife-wielding robbers outside a central Lincoln apartment building early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at around 10 a.m. Sunday to the apartment building, near 26th and Vine streets, where a 21-year-old man and his 39-year-old friend said they were robbed sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The robbers, who remain unidentified, punctured a tire on the victim's car before fleeing the scene in their own vehicle with the cash and phone in tow, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

