2 men identified and charged with sexually assaulting Lincoln woman
2 men identified and charged with sexually assaulting Lincoln woman

Prosecutors have charged two men, ages 24 and 20, with first-degree sexual assault for allegedly raping a woman who was too drunk to consent.

Hector Rodriguez Rodriguez and Victor De La Torres Rodriguez both were set to make their first court appearances on the charges Tuesday afternoon.

It's unclear if the men are related.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 911 call at 1:43 a.m. Sunday sent police to a house in the 4100 block of Adams Street, where a Lincoln man said his 20-year-old wife believed she had been sexually assaulted.

According to court records, police found her "highly intoxicated and disheveled." Both of her legs were in one pant leg, her bra was upside down and her shirt inside out, police said. 

Victor De La Torres Rodriguez

Victor De La Torres Rodriguez
Hector Rodriguez Rodriguez

Hector Rodriguez Rodriguez

The woman told them she remembered drinking shots of tequila with Hector Rodriguez Rodriguez before he had sex with her despite her pleas to stop.

Police believe Victor De La Torres Rodriguez had sex with her, too, despite her being too intoxicated to legally consent. 

Both men lived at the house.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

