2 men identified and charged with sexually assaulting Lincoln woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors have charged two men, ages 24 and 20, with first-degree sexual assault for allegedly raping a woman who was too drunk to consent.

Hector Rodriguez Rodriguez and Victor De La Torres Rodriguez both were set to make their first court appearances on the charges Tuesday afternoon.

It's unclear if the men are related.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 911 call at 1:43 a.m. Sunday sent police to a house in the 4100 block of Adams Street, where a Lincoln man said his 20-year-old wife believed she had been sexually assaulted.

According to court records, police found her "highly intoxicated and disheveled." Both of her legs were in one pant leg, her bra was upside down and her shirt inside out, police said.

The woman told them she remembered drinking shots of tequila with Hector Rodriguez Rodriguez before he had sex with her despite her pleas to stop.

Police believe Victor De La Torres Rodriguez had sex with her, too, despite her being too intoxicated to legally consent.

Both men lived at the house.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.