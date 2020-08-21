2 Lincoln women arrested after allegedly taking baseball bats to apartment door a block from Hall of Justice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Lincoln women got nabbed by police Thursday afternoon after allegedly hitting doors and windows of an apartment complex with baseball bats a block south of the Hall of Justice.

Officer Erin Spilker said police got the call to the 800 block of South Ninth Street at around 4 p.m. when a 31-year-old woman heard banging on the door, then looked out to see the women using bats on the neighbor's apartment in what looked like an attempt to get inside.

Police arrived to find two women running from the area.

Spilker said officers chased after them, catching up to one in a nearby front yard on G Street and the other when she was forced out of a home she had gone into to hide.

She said the homeowner told police he saw the stranger run into his home, where his children were. He went in and was able to push her out a side door and police arrested her, Spilker said.

The women — a 26- and a 41-year-old — were jailed on misdemeanors, including vandalism.

